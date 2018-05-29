NWL Tuesday: Express 7, Honkers 1

Rochester (WQOW) -- The Express opens the 2018 Northwoods League season with a 7-1 win at Rochester's Mayo Field.



Eau Claire would take an early lead, as Spencer Myers scored on Devon Garcia's first inning RBI double. The Express would add to its lead in the fourth, when Garcia would score on a Phillip Sikes base hit. Garcia would drive in another run in the fifth, with his single plating Zac Stange.



Stange, an Eau Claire native in his Express debut, would knock in his first NWL run with an RBI double in the seventh.



Myers, Stange, Nic Ready, and Garcia each have two hits to lead a 12-hit Express attack. Ready also knocks in a pair of runs.



The Express and Honkers are scheduled to meet again, at 7:05, Wednesday, in Rochester.