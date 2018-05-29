Parents and students express frustration over cafeteria controversy

Stanley (WQOW)- The Stanley-Boyd School Board heard from parents and students angry over lunches reportedly being thrown out.



As News 18 told you earlier this month, a number of students claimed it happened to them. Those stories continued at Tuesday's meeting.

When we first spoke with district officials May 7, they denied tossing any student's lunch and said they offered alternative meals to kids who couldn't pay. But a number of students told News 18 that was not the case. The district has since apologized, but did not address tossed lunches in that apology.

Freshman Annabelle Sanchez explained to the board how it felt when she and her siblings had their meals tossed.

"It is humiliating to go through line and have everybody see that you don't have enough money to eat, to be fed. We are expected to learn at a high level, we are expected to be the best students we can, but we cannot do that if we do not have food in our stomachs, " said Sanchez.

The board agreed changes needed to be made. Now, email notifications about low account balances will be sent out to parents daily, and the school will implement an online system to check balances and pay by next school year.

The board also told parents it will continue to monitor the situation.