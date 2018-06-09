Annual 'Parade of Homes' features new trends in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Forty-four years of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association's 'Parade of Homes,' means 44 years of changing trends. This year's parade features 15 homes throughout the Chippewa Valley. The values of the homes range from $200,000 to $1M.

"It's really hard to go out and actually see, you know you're talking to a builder, to actually see first-hand what they can offer," said Christina Thrun, executive officer from the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. "So, the Parade of Homes provides the public and opportunity to really get a feel for what they like , what they're looking for, and it's just a lot of fun to come out and see all of the decorating ideas."

Speaking of ideas, 2018 has some new home trends. Thrun said she commonly sees rustic and farmhouse accents, dark woodwork and even wallpaper has made a comeback. For color tones, gray and white are popular. Other trends have builders bringing their homes outdoors.

"We're going to be seeing a lot of outdoor living areas again," said Rob Best, owner of Great American Fireplace. "Just because people want to spend more time outside from longer areas from the spring to the fall. And seeing a lot of people put in a lot of different fireplaces in. So it used to be just one or two fireplaces going in. Now we are seeing fireplace features being featured throughout the whole house."

Best also said that linear fireplaces and three season porches are becoming more common. The parade kicked off Saturday and will continue through June 16. Organizers estimate more than 5,000 parade participants by the events end. Tickets are $10. For more information, see here.