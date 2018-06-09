HS Sports - Saturday

Esme Reinders (right), and Anna Daniels (left) tally a pair of goals to lead the Saints to State
The Old Abes get a brace from Abigail Stow, but fall to Bay Port in the Sectional Final
HS SOFTBALL
WIAA Division 5 State Championship Game
McDONELL CENTRAL 5
OAKFIELD 2
Macks win second straight Championship, first back-to-back Champion in Division 5 history, third in program history
Full statistics from the game available here.
WIAA Division 4 State Championship Game
THORP 0
HORICON 11
Cardinals finish as State runners-up for the third time in program history
Full statistics from the game available here.
GIRLS HS SOCCER
WIAA Division 1 Sectional Final
(1) EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 2
(1) BAY PORT 4
ECM: Abigal Stow 2 goals
Pirates advances to State
WIAA Division 2 Sectional Final
(1) RIVER FALLS 2
(1) PULASKI 0
Wildcats advance to State
WIAA Division 3 Sectional Final
(3) RICE LAKE 2
(1) RHINELANDER 1
Warriors advance State for the second straight season
WIAA Division 4 Sectional Final
(1) REGIS / McDONELL CENTRAL 2
(1) LA CROSSE AQUINAS 1
RM goals: Esme Reinders, Anna Daniels
Saints advance to State
Full Sectional Final brackets available here.