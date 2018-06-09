HS Sports - Saturday

The Old Abes get a brace from Abigail Stow, but fall to Bay Port in the Sectional Final

Esme Reinders (right), and Anna Daniels (left) tally a pair of goals to lead the Saints to State

HS SOFTBALL

WIAA Division 5 State Championship Game

McDONELL CENTRAL 5

OAKFIELD 2

Macks win second straight Championship, first back-to-back Champion in Division 5 history, third in program history

Full statistics from the game available here.

WIAA Division 4 State Championship Game

THORP 0

HORICON 11

Cardinals finish as State runners-up for the third time in program history

Full statistics from the game available here.

GIRLS HS SOCCER

WIAA Division 1 Sectional Final

(1) EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 2

(1) BAY PORT 4

ECM: Abigal Stow 2 goals

Pirates advances to State

WIAA Division 2 Sectional Final

(1) RIVER FALLS 2

(1) PULASKI 0

Wildcats advance to State

WIAA Division 3 Sectional Final

(3) RICE LAKE 2

(1) RHINELANDER 1

Warriors advance State for the second straight season

WIAA Division 4 Sectional Final

(1) REGIS / McDONELL CENTRAL 2

(1) LA CROSSE AQUINAS 1

RM goals: Esme Reinders, Anna Daniels

Saints advance to State

Full Sectional Final brackets available here.