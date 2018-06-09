HS Sports - Saturday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Saturday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Esme Reinders (right), and Anna Daniels (left) tally a pair of goals to lead the Saints to State Esme Reinders (right), and Anna Daniels (left) tally a pair of goals to lead the Saints to State
The Old Abes get a brace from Abigail Stow, but fall to Bay Port in the Sectional Final The Old Abes get a brace from Abigail Stow, but fall to Bay Port in the Sectional Final

HS SOFTBALL
WIAA Division 5 State Championship Game

McDONELL CENTRAL   5
OAKFIELD   2
Macks win second straight Championship, first back-to-back Champion in Division 5 history, third in program history
Full statistics from the game available here.

WIAA Division 4 State Championship Game

THORP   0
HORICON   11
Cardinals finish as State runners-up for the third time in program history
Full statistics from the game available here.

GIRLS HS SOCCER
WIAA Division 1 Sectional Final

(1) EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   2
(1) BAY PORT   4
ECM: Abigal Stow 2 goals
Pirates advances to State

WIAA Division 2 Sectional Final

(1) RIVER FALLS   2
(1) PULASKI   0
Wildcats advance to State

WIAA Division 3 Sectional Final

(3) RICE LAKE   2
(1) RHINELANDER   1
Warriors advance State for the second straight season

WIAA Division 4 Sectional Final

(1) REGIS / McDONELL CENTRAL   2
(1) LA CROSSE AQUINAS   1     
RM goals: Esme Reinders, Anna Daniels
Saints advance to State

Full Sectional Final brackets available here.

