'Chippewa Valley Pride' hosted at downtown hot spot in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - June is National Pride Month, and to celebrate, locals join in a colorful Pride Picnic on Saturday.

Organizers of 'Chippewa Valley Pride,' an event that reminds Eau Claire of the existing LGBTQ+ community, said for years they've tried claiming a central downtown location for their event. This year, they achieved that goal by hosting Saturday's festivities at Phoenix Park. Pride offered informational booths and resources, games, food vendors, and even a drag show.

"We want it to become bigger and better and more encompassing," said Daniel Hardy from the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center. "We want to see more people attend. We want to have more food. We want to have more vendors, some more non-profits. There are so many great things in this community, and we want to make sure that everybody is aware of what's out there."

Organizers estimated that hundreds would pour through Phoenix Park on Saturday. Sunday, Chippewa Valley Pride will continue their weekend-long celebrations with an ice cream social from 1-4 p.m. The social will be held at 3214 Donna Court in Eau Claire.