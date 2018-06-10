Huskies practicing early to prepare for WIAA State Quarterfinals

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The next State Tournament on the WIAA schedule is Baseball, and in Division 1, Eau Claire North is set to make its third straight appearance at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Huskies have seen their fair share of action over the past two trips. North advanced to the State Semifinals last year, where they faced Kimberly in a game that lasted well past midnight. This year provides a different challenge: they'll open the State Tournament with a game at 8 A.M. To adjust their bodies and sleep schedules, they're practicing early in the morning.

"The next two days, Sunday and Monday, we have to get up early for practice, and then Tuesday is a really early get up, but I think we'll be alright," says senior outfielder Tucker Dillon.

"Now watching us go through it today, there's a little bit of eight-in-the-morning going on," head coach Bob Johnson observes, "I think that's to be expected, and you're not sharp one hundred percent of the time to begin with, so we'll get this first early one out of the way today, and come in again early tomorrow expecting to be a little sharper. Hopefully that's one more uptick for Tuesday morning."

The Huskies will face Waunakee this coming Tuesday in the Division 1 Quarterfinals at 8 A.M.