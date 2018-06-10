Four dead from fiery, small plane crash in Monroe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- At a news conference Sunday afternoon, Green County Sheriff Mark Rohloff said the four people who died in the crash were all family members who were flying in from Kenosha to Monroe.

He believes they were all adults: the pilot was a grandmother and it was her daughter and her two daughters who were on board. One of the daughters may have been close to 18-years-old. Other relatives reportedly also live in the Monroe area.

Rohloff says the sheriff's department will act as a liaison to the family members, seeing what services they can offer.

Sheriff Rohloff said a call to 9-1-1 came in a little after 12 noon that the plane was losing power. It landed in an open field north of the airport a short time later. The sheriff say the plane "landed hard," and was completely engulfed in flames when it hit the ground.

He added that the crash site is hilly, "It's an area of grassy meadows and rather rolling hills. The site was right against the tree line."

The airport manager was involved right away to make sure certain protocols were in place to preserve the scene.

Sheriff Rohloff wouldn't speculate about what happened. He said his department, along with the Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board will be continuing the investigation.

The sheriff added that, "At this time the area is secured with no traffic allowed and the roadway is closed."

*********

UPDATE: (WKOW) -- Green County officials confirm four people have died in a small plane crash at the Monroe Municipal Airport. Witnesses say the plane was on fire as in tried to land, a little after noon Sunday.

News conference and more information to be forthcoming.

*********

MONROE (WKOW) -- Officials confirm they're responding to reports of a fully engulfed plane on fire landing at Monroe airport.

Many area firefighting companies and first responders are either at or going to the scene. No further details are known at this time.

Green County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the Monroe-Sylvester Road area between Highway 59 and Burkhalter Road. The road is closed and it could be for several hours.