Man dies during Ashland County flooding

Ashland County (Press Release) - There's a reported fatality from the flooding in Ashland County.

The sheriff's office sent a statement saying Thomas Koeper, 75, of Mason, was found on Sunday morning.

According to the statement, the 911 center got a call around 6 a.m. on Sunday about a pickup in the ditch at County Trunk E, just south of County Trunk C in the Township of White River.

The entire roadway was flooded at the time, according to the statement.

Deputies found the truck in the water on the north side of the road with the driver side door open. Water in the ditch was 6-8 feet deep.

Volunteers from the Marengo Fire Department and the sheriff's office found Koeper about 60 feet from the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation