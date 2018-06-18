Stoplights not working properly at several Eau Claire intersections

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Storms from the weekend are still causing issues in Eau Claire on Monday.

The City of Eau Claire said the stop lights are not working properly at several intersections throughout the city. A viewer told News 18 the lights are flashing on portions of Hastings Way and Brackett Avenue.

Crews are working to get the lights working correctly again - but until that happens, the lights are blinking red.

City Transportation Engineer Leah Ness told News 18 the storm damaged equipment on controls, which have to be replaced.

You are reminded when lights are flashing red at an intersection, you should handle it like a stop sign.