Storm kills man in Sawyer County

Sawyer County (WQOW) - A man is dead after a tree fell on his camper during a storm in Sawyer County on Sunday.
According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 2:44 Sunday morning on Lake Chetac in the town of Edgewater - that's just north of Birchwood.
When emergency responders arrived, they found a large oak tree had blown over during the storm and landed on a camper which was occupied by two adults and two children.
James Pluff, 55, of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was killed. The other three people in the camper were not severely injured.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.