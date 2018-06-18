Storm kills man in Sawyer County - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Storm kills man in Sawyer County

By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Sawyer County (WQOW) - A man is dead after a tree fell on his camper during a storm in Sawyer County on Sunday.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 2:44 Sunday morning on Lake Chetac in the town of Edgewater - that's just north of Birchwood. 

When emergency responders arrived, they found a large oak tree had blown over during the storm and landed on a camper which was occupied by two adults and two children.

James Pluff, 55, of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was killed. The other three people in the camper were not severely injured. 

