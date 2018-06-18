Lightning strike zaps traffic signal box in Altoona

Altoona (WQOW) - They are calling it a direct lightning strike, and the photo speaks for itself.

The City of Altoona posted a picture of the box that controls the stoplights near Woodman's on River Prairie in Altoona. City leaders believe it was from a direct lightning strike.

Power was restored, but the signal is flashing a red light.

They do not know the exact extent of the damage, and won't until a specialist can examine it.