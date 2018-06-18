Lightning strike zaps traffic signal box in Altoona - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Lightning strike zaps traffic signal box in Altoona

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Connect
Credit: City of Altoona Credit: City of Altoona

Altoona (WQOW) - They are calling it a direct lightning strike, and the photo speaks for itself. 

The City of Altoona posted a picture of the box that controls the stoplights near Woodman's on River Prairie in Altoona. City leaders believe it was from a direct lightning strike. 

Power was restored, but the signal is flashing a red light. 

They do not know the exact extent of the damage, and won't until a specialist can examine it. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.