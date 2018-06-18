NWS: Dam on Tamarack River likely broken

DAIRYLAND, WI (KBJR) - The National Weather Service says as of Monday afternoon, water is now over all bridges downstream in Southwest Douglas County.

The NWS says the dam on the Tamarack River was threatening to break all day, and due to the amount of water on the bridges, it is likely the dam has broken.

Everyone is urged to avoid the area.

The dam, located west of Dairyland, holds water back from flowing towards the St. Croix River.

Locations which are affected by the flooding include Town Rd T west of Dairyland, Swedish Highway at the Tamarack River, Highway T west of Cozy Corner, and Markville Road, located east of Markville.

If you see a flooded road, report it to a local law enforcement agency, and turn around immediately.