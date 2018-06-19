MUST SEE: A ceiling collapsed on escalator - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: A ceiling collapsed on escalator

Posted:
By Clarissa Tedrowe, Daybreak Producer
China (CNN)- Harrowing moments at a resort in China -- after a ceiling decoration came crashing down on an escalator full of tourists!

 A frightening accident was caught on camera at a tourist spot in northwest China. At least nine visitors were injured when a ceiling decoration collapsed onto an escalator. Staff members and other tourists tried to free the victims from the debris. Several people were taken to a hospital. The cause of the accident is under investigation

