Contact News 18

TO REPORT BREAKING NEWS CALL (715) 831-1824

General Contact Information

WQOW
5545 Hwy 93
Eau Claire, WI 54701
aedesk@wqow.com

Tipline
(715)831-1824
(800)594-6721
news@wqow.com

Business Office
(715)835-1881
news@wqow.com

Sales
Brian Schumacher

Engineering
Dennis McSorley

News Director
Dan Schillinger

Sports Director
Bob Bradovich

Production Manager
Mitch Moths


Video Requests
Local stories available within 7 days of the original broadcast. 
Mail a check or money order for $25 for each copy to:
WQOW
5545 Highway 93
Eau Claire, WI 54701
 

    WQOW Closed Captioning Contact

    WQOW offers real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events. For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods...

    WQOW offers real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events.

    WQOW Job Opportunities

  Internships

    PAID INTERNSHIPS: We're reaching out to some of the best schools in the country, looking for the brightest students to join us as a special kind of intern: a Quintern.

  Emma Wheeler

    Emma Wheeler

    Emma Wheeler joined News 18 in August of 2015 as a news reporter
  Clint Berge

    Clint Berge

    Clint Berge joined Eau Claire's Own News 18 as a news reporter in May 2016. 

    Clint Berge joined Eau Claire’s Own News 18 as a news reporter in May 2016. 

  Claire Sarafin

    Claire Sarafin

    Claire Sarafin joined News 18 in June 2016 as a reporter and weekend anchor.

    Claire Sarafin joined News 18 in June 2016 as a reporter and weekend anchor.

  Bob Bradovich

    Bob Bradovich

    Bob Bradovich is the sports director and evening sports anchor.

    Bob Bradovich is the sports director and evening sports anchor.

  Andrew Cely

    Andrew Cely

    Andrew joined News 18 in July 2015 as a sports videographer and he is now the weekend sports anchor.

    Andrew joined News 18 in July 2015 as a sports videographer and he is now the weekend sports anchor.

