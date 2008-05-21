LeAnn Lombardo joined the WQOW News 18 weather team in March of 2006. A native of Western Wisconsin, LeAnn was interested in weather from a very early age and recalls watching the weather from the back barn door of her large Clear Lake dairy farm.

LeAnn completed her schooling at Mississippi State University and began her career at KAAL in Austin, Minnesota. She has also been granted the American Meteorology Society seal of approval and is a member of the National Weather Association.

After spending 5 years on the WQOW Daybreak desk, LeAnn decided to scale back her hours to spend more time with her family. You can now catch her every Sunday night at 10 p.m. and occasionally filling in when needed.

During her free time, LeAnn enjoys all the great Wisconsin Friday night fish fries, working out, playing volleyball and spending time with family and friends.

