April's not fooling us with weekend snow chances

As the title suggests, April isn't joking with a few rounds of weekend rain & snow chances.
Friday was beautiful with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will see increasing clouds Friday night and even a snow chance returning to the forecast.
Rain will enter Western Wisconsin around 9p.m. Friday night and turn to snow around the midnight hour. We will be done with most snow around 7a.m. Saturday morning and totals will range from 0-1" in Western Wisconsin.
After early snow on Saturday, it will be nice with highs towards 50. If we don't get much sunshine, we could see highs in the upper 40s. The sky will clear into Saturday night and early Sunday morning with lows in the upper 20s.
Rain and snow return on Sunday evening. We could see an inch or two with this system, but liquid precip totals will be from 1/4 to 1/2" through Monday. If we do get accumulating snow, it will not last long with high temps in the upper 40s on Monday.
We will see partial clearing on Monday night and into Tuesday, until our next round of rain and snow returns.
Rain and snow will continue into early morning Thursday. The week ahead looks warmer, but let's just hope these April showers, bring May flowers.