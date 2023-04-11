Announcements - April 11th

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO
SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 770.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Wednesday morning to a crest of 774.3 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.4 feet on 04/10/2001.
&&