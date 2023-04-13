Announcements - April 13th

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. .Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting water in their basements. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 800 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 773.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 800 PM CDT Wednesday was 773.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 774.8 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 773.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 774.9 feet on 04/21/1996. &&