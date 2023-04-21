Announcements - April 21st

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Additional rainfall from today and into Friday will keep river flows increased. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting water in their basements. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 800 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 772.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 774.9 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 773.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 774.9 feet on 04/21/1996. &&