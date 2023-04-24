Announcements - April 24th

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn
Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Scott and
Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St.
Croix Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Wright and
Stearns Counties.
.Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river
system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few
days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.
* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 773.0 feet, Parkland area along the river may flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM CDT Sunday, the stage was 774.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 700 PM CDT Sunday was 776.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 766.4 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
773.8 feet on 05/15/2003.
