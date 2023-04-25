Jefferson Award Winner: Ken Ripp

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ken Ripp retired from teaching in 2008, but that doesn’t stop him from still using his skills and experience to give back to the community. Ripp coached sports during his over 30 years as a teacher at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Now he’s teaching pickleball at the senior center. It’s just a small piece of this month’s Jefferson Award winner’s second career as a volunteer in the community.
“It’s just the reward of being connected to community," Ripp said. "You owe something, right? Our sons grew up here. It’s been a great community, and so, we owe something back to it.”
Ripp also helps out with STEP Force at Mayo Clinic Health Systems twice a week, helping patients with transport of things like linens, medical supplies or prescriptions.
“STEP really stands for Speedy Transport, so we do our things quick, Escort and then Pool," Ripp explained. "The joy, I guess, is just putting people at ease when they come in. I love doing it for that reason. So, let them relax or try to read where they are at. If they’re really tense, say ‘We’ll get you there. We might be a little late, but we’ll see what we can do.’”
“He brings humor and light, Mayo Volunteer Services Director Jennifer Klein said. "If he sees an issue -- and this is another part about volunteers -- if he sees an issue he brings it forward and brings it to my attention to say, ‘Jen what can we do about this.’
“When our providers and our other staff are getting tired and worn out, the volunteers are the heart and soul and they also just bring that breath of fresh air and hope.”
Ripp joked there’s a reason the STEP Force volunteers are so easy going.
“I know I’ve been threatened to be fired like five times from here and I say, ‘I’m a volunteer. You can’t fire volunteers,’" Ripp said with a chuckle. "You’re volunteering, and that’s why it’s so happy here.”
In addition to teaching pickleball and the over 6,000 hours he has given to STEP Force, Ripp also co-founded the Advancing Hope Fund, which provides zero-interest loans for emergency expenses to those in need. To date, Ripp said it has loaned out over $100,000.
“For years now we’ve talked about how we live in silos. We see people who are like us, and so it’s really hard for us to wrap our brains around how $30 a month or a bill can just upend you,” Advancing Hope Fund co-founder Joyce Anderson said. "[With Ken,] it’s genuine affection for other people. He values the relationships, and I think that’s one of the greatest attributes that Ken has. The ability to recognize the gifts in other people and to have ongoing, strong relationships with people.”
Ripp also teaches confirmation classes at his church, and has volunteered at the Community Table and Sojourner House as well.