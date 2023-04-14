Chetek ice cream shop giving out free cones to support law enforcement

CHETEK (WQOW) - After an emotional week, Custer's Cones in Chetek is giving out free ice cream this weekend to show support to law enforcement and first responders.
"In honor of the officers who lost their lives we hope that by doing this that we are able to just you know help people through this difficult time," owner Hunter Custer said.
Custer said he feels honored to give back to the community with the free ice cream.
He said Officer Emily Breidenbach frequented the shop for a scoop of ice cream and her visit would always brighten their day. Now they're hoping to give that back.
Custer's cones began giving out the free cones on Friday and will continue giving them out through Sunday.