Chetek ice cream shop giving out free cones to support law enforcement

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Scott and
Dakota Counties.

Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Goodhue, Dakota and Washington Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.

.The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will
continue to cause flooding through the next week or so.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1000 AM CDT Friday was 775.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING...

Observations this afternoon show relative humidity values in the
20s due to dew points in the 40s and temperatures in the upper 70s
to low 80s across the area. Winds have generally remained around
10-15mph gusting to 20-25mph out of the south. The cold front is
visible within the wind field with a sharp westerly turn to the
winds as the front pushes through, with temperatures also
significantly cooler west of the front. While winds are not quite
as strong as yesterday, humidity values have continue to drop as
temperatures warm, and conditions will only improve as
temperatures fall later this evening followed by rain showers
arriving overnight. Any fires that develop will be able to spread
quickly for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.

Chetek ice cream shop giving out free cones to support law enforcement

  • Updated
  • 0
CUSTERS

CHETEK (WQOW) - After an emotional week, Custer's Cones in Chetek is giving out free ice cream this weekend to show support to law enforcement and first responders.

"In honor of the officers who lost their lives we hope that by doing this that we are able to just you know help people through this difficult time," owner Hunter Custer said.

Custer said he feels honored to give back to the community with the free ice cream.

He said Officer Emily Breidenbach frequented the shop for a scoop of ice cream and her visit would always brighten their day. Now they're hoping to give that back.

Custer's cones began giving out the free cones on Friday and will continue giving them out through Sunday.

