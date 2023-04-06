Eau Claire elementary students donate blankets and pillows to nonprofit

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Every child deserves a warm place to sleep, and on Thursday, kids in Eau Claire helped make that happen.
Fourth and fifth graders from Immaculate Conception Elementary School made 21 tie blankets and collected new pillows and bed sheets as part of a service project for the Lenten season.
On Thursday they loaded a pickup truck with all the donations they gathered.
The sleeping essentials are going to the local nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which makes beds for children in need.
"Well it was fun just to be able to help out people who don't have any of that kind of stuff," Onyi Kanu, an 11-year-old fifth grader.
"I like knowing that it's for a good cause and it's enjoyable for me so it's more of a win-win," said Kaberly Cronrath, a 10-year-old fifth grader.
"I think it's special that kids get blankets and pillows because I wouldn't want to sleep on the floor without any blankets or pillows, and I like my bed because it's cozy," said 11-year-old fifth grader Lucy Kabat.
"My mom and dad have taught me and all my teachers that I've had, they've always taught me how to be nice and be kind and donate to other people that need help," said 11-year-old fifth grader Ashley Palecek.
Thanks to a previous Pajama Day at their school, the kids were also able to donate a $300 check to the nonprofit.
"The Chippewa Valley has been a tremendous support," said Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter president Derrick Laufenberg. "They reach out to us and ask hey, 'How can we get more involved? How can we show our youth that this is important to the area?' And it's just so heartwarming to be able to help the kids get beds and then also see the kids help kids get beds."
Sleep in Heavenly Peace started in 2020 and has since delivered 657 beds in the Chippewa Valley.