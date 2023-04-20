Special Olympians take down Chippewa Falls PD in 35th annual basketball game

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- For the 35th year Chippewa Falls police and Special Olympians met on the court for a great cause.
For the first time since the pandemic, the annual basketball game between the Chippewa County Special Olympians and the Chippewa Falls Police Department was back on Thursday.
The Olympians were looking to extend their 34 game win streak against the police department.
Wrestlers from All Out Pro Wrestling were there for photos and in-game entertainment and there were raffles held throughout the game.
Police Chief Matthew Kelm said over the years the game has turned into a big community event.
"This event has gotten bigger and bigger every year," Kelm said. "We invite the community to come and watch us play a game of basketball against the Special Olympians. It's a great way for us to connect with the community and they look forward to it every year. "
Members of the community and students from Chippewa Falls and McDonell schools came to watch the game, play pep-band, and cheer on the teams.
"We have a great community here, they support Special Olympics. We're very happy to be playing in front of them tonight," Greg Misfeldt, coach of the Special Olympians, said.
The athletes from both teams enjoy playing together each year to have fun, raise some money, and put on a show.
"It's great to be able to play against the police department and have fun with them and have fun with the community," Special Olympian Andy Smith said.
The Special Olympians extended their win streak, taking down the police department 57-45.