Sustainability event donates used shoes at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire is hosting another sustainability event, one that's reusing shoes to help those in need.
The campus library is partnering with the Office of Sustainability to host a shoe drive. The two groups coordinated the drive with Soles 4 Souls, a nonprofit organization that distributes the shoes to less fortunate individuals around the world.
Jenna Vande Zande works for the Library User Services and Communications at McIntyre Library. She said each year the university has held the drive it's been a success.
"Over the course of the last four drives we've collected over 3,700 pairs of shoes as a campus community and as an Eau Claire community so this year we are hoping to do better than that. My goal is always 1,000 shoes so we will see," she said.
The drive is not limited to university students. Community members are encouraged to drop off their used shoes too. The drive accepts used shoes of any size and style. A collection bin is located on the first floor of McIntyre Library. The drive runs through May 19.
