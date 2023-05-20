23rd Great Strides walk raises money, awareness for cystic fibrosis

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Saturday was a great day to get out for a walk, and some in Eau Claire were walking for a good cause.
The 23rd annual Great Strides walk for cystic fibrosis was held in Carson Park Saturday morning.
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic condition that effects the body's ability to make mucus and can damage the lungs and other organs. The Great Strides walk helps raise money and awareness for finding a cure for CF with raffles, silent auctions, and sponsoring walking teams.
"We've been doing it to raise funds because the most important thing to do is to find a cure for cystic fibrosis and we've been raising funds every year just to help with research, development, and to find those new medications until 'CF' stands for 'Cure Found,'" said Gerry Brantner.
Gerry and his wife Maria Brantner brought Great Strides to Eau Claire over 20 years ago after their two daughters were diagnosed with CF.