47th Bean and Bacon Days is underway in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WQOW)- It's that time of year again, Bean and Bacon Days is going on in Augusta.
The festivities started Friday and runs through July 4. The festival features a petting zoo, bounce houses, activities and contests for kids. There are fireworks Saturday evening and the Grand Parade starts at 1:30 Sunday afternoon with a performance by the Echoes of Camp Randall Band afterwards. Click here for a full schedule of Bean and Bacon Days events.
The festival is put on through the Augusta Lion's Club. Jeanine Nugent, marketing coordinator for the Lion's Club said it is meant to bring the community together.
"Lately it has been an entire community, it has become so much more than just the Lions," Nugent said. "We are partnering with so many other local organizations, other local businesses, community members really coming together to make it a really fun small town celebration."
The name Bean and Bacon Days comes from the Bush Brother Baked Beans cannery in Augusta.
The festival also crowns the Augusta royalty court. This year's queen is Nevaeh Bergman. Alexa Sanchez-Herrick and Montana Grimm were crowned first and second princess, and Emma Olson was named Miss Beanette at the pageant Thursday night.