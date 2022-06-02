AFTERSHOCK Jet Fire Truck displayed in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - One of the demonstrations at the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show is a jet on wheels.
The public got the chance to see the beast on display in Chippewa Falls Thursday. The AFTERSHOCK Jet Fire Truck looks like a classic old fire engine, but those are not hoses and ladders in the back, it's two Rolls-Royce jet engines.
The truck will be making five separate runs at the air show this weekend, with one Friday and two on both Saturday and Sunday.
Driver Mark Smith said he definitely has the need for speed, but the coolest part of his job is getting to meet so many great people.
"You know, you like the adrenaline, you like the speed, but just like at the air show, it's having people come be a part of it," said Smith. "Not everyone gets to do what I do, so you want to try to involve them to make them feel like they are a part of it."
The AFTERSHOCK has 24,000 horsepower and Smith said he has taken it up to a whopping 447 mph. Now they won't be going quite that fast at the air show, just a measly 375 mph is the target on a normal run.
Smith has been running jet vehicles since 1999 and his advice to those who want to see the AFTERSHOCK in action is to get their early and get a front row seat.