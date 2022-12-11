Altoons Lions Club's "Shine a Light" honors friends and family

ALTOONA (WQOW) - On Sunday evening, tree lights in Altoona were shining in honor of friends and family.
The Altoona Lions Club held their "Shine a Light" event, an annual tradition that started recently in 2020.
It's not just a tree lighting, all the non-white lights are donations in honor of a person, either alive or deceased.
"It's just a nice small community event to come out and feel a part of the Christmas celebration," said Jennie Childs, President of the Altoona Lions Club.
This year, there were over seventy different donors from around the area, raising over three thousand dollars for the Lions Club.
That brings the total amount raised with this event over the last three years to over 12 thousand.
The lights were lit up after a prayer led by local pastor Tim Stein of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
"Well, of course I can't say anything to them other than in my thoughts, but just knowing that there's a place that I can come and just take a moment and just remember them, and even if it's just a light, it's still shining, just like they're shining in my heart," said Connie LeCleir-Meyer, who donated multiple lights.
Up next, the Altoona Lions Club will be hosting their annual ice fishing contest on Lake Altoona in February.