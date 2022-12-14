Announcements - December 14th

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Rusk, Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&