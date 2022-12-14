 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Rusk, Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Announcements - December 14th

