Announcements - February 23rd

...POTENT WINTER STORM CONTINUES THIS MORNING...
.Snowfall will continue through late this morning, with the
highest snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected through
sunrise. An additional 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is
expected through late morning. Total snow accumulations will range
from 10 to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to
east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota
and into west central Wisconsin.
Through late this morning, a Blizzard Warning remains in effect
for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35, with a
Winter Storm Warning north of Interstate 94 and east of
Interstate 35. Fresh and falling snow will combine with northeast
wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with the highest wind speeds over
western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant
blowing and drifting snow with occasional whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches through late this morning. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
