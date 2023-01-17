 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Announcements - January 17th

