Announcements - June 5th

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM CDT MONDAY MORNING... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until 08:00 AM CDT tomorrow morning. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across the advisory area. In general, the lowest PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest concentrations are expected near north central and northeast Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov