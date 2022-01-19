Announcements 1/19

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

