Announcements 1/19

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&