Announcements 2/3

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA THIS MORNING... Wind chills will drop to between 25 and 35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin this morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire region through late this morning. Be sure to dress in layers and cover exposed skin if venturing outdoors, including wearing a hat and gloves. Pack warm clothes with you if traveling. Be sure outdoor animals have ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets indoors. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&