 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways and sidewalks could be slick due
to the combination of dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Announcements 3-15

  • Updated
  • 0
Birthday cake

Here are our announcements March, 15th, 2022.