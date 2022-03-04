Announcements 3-4

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&