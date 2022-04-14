Announcements 4-14

...STRONG WINDS DURING INTERMITTENT SNOW SHOWERS COULD PRODUCE
RAPID VISIBILITY REDUCTIONS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
Strong winds are expected across central and southern Minnesota
into western Wisconsin today. In conjunction with these winds,
scattered snow showers are expected for much of the area. Some of
these showers, while intermittent and brief, could produce a quick
burst of moderate to heavy snow. This combination of strong winds
with the snow showers today may result in a rapid drop in
visibility due to blowing snow, particularly near and north of
the Interstate 94 corridor and in far western Minnesota.
If traveling, use extra caution and be prepared to safely reduce
speed.