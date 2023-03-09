Announcements March 7

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&