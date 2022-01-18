 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Bloomer basketball player's dream turns reality

  • Updated
  • 0
Bloomer Basketball

BLOOMER (WQOW) - It was one special night for a Bloomer JV basketball manager turned player.

Since the first day of practice, freshman Lydia Schimmel has been practicing for this moment. Tuesday night, with the help of both Altoona and Bloomer JV teams, the practice paid off with a basket.

"It's great to be able to teach all the girls just a lesson that we're a family, we're a team, we play together no matter what," said Deanna Gilane, the coach for Bloomer JV girls. "We wanted to make it a reality for her to experience a game and we called up Altoona and they just agreed to it."

The Bloomer Blackhawks even picked up a 40 to 30 win for Lydia too. 

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you