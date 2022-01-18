Bloomer basketball player's dream turns reality

BLOOMER (WQOW) - It was one special night for a Bloomer JV basketball manager turned player.
Since the first day of practice, freshman Lydia Schimmel has been practicing for this moment. Tuesday night, with the help of both Altoona and Bloomer JV teams, the practice paid off with a basket.
"It's great to be able to teach all the girls just a lesson that we're a family, we're a team, we play together no matter what," said Deanna Gilane, the coach for Bloomer JV girls. "We wanted to make it a reality for her to experience a game and we called up Altoona and they just agreed to it."
The Bloomer Blackhawks even picked up a 40 to 30 win for Lydia too.