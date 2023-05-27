Boyd Park's new skatepark now open for use

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After nearly a decade of planning, a brand new skatepark in Eau Claire is now open.
The skate park at Boyd Park is now officially open for anyone to enjoy. Construction on the skate park started in August, along with a new playground.
This is the second public skate park in Eau Claire and features concrete ramps and rails for skateboarders and bikers to use.
Eau Claire Skaters Association (ECSA) has been working for about 10 years to plan and fundraise for this park.
"Its an investment in the community and the youth," said Gabe Brummett, ECSA founder. "When these kids have a place to go, people can see just how resilient and determined they are to hold each other up and be kind to each other. You fall down you get back up again, that's what skateboarding is all about."
While the skate plaza is open for use, Brummett said skaters should be mindful of crews finishing some landscaping and other work around the park.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for both the new skatepark and playground is scheduled for June 17 at Boyd Park in Eau Claire.