Chippewa Area History Center renovations underway

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley history books may be full of old events, but those are about to have a new home.
The Chippewa Area History Center is in the process of being moved into a brand-new purpose-built building, which is set to open its doors on February 3. The History Center used to be at the Notre Dame convent, but construction began on a new location two years ago in Chippewa Falls.
The move is being completed because of some problems with the old space, such as lack of handicap accessibility and climate control. While some things will be moved to the new location, there will be some new artifacts as well.
"We've got a fire truck, a 1954 Darley FWD pumper that was in service in Chippewa Falls from 1954 to 1984, and the retired fire chief who drove that truck is helping restore it," said Frank Smoot, Museum Director of the Chippewa Area History Center.
Another big item they acquired by donation is a 1915 Ford Model T. One of the more interesting items that they have is a Civil War-era toothbrush that was used by one of the managers of the Old Abe eagle.
The new space will also include a meeting space suitable for a small conference, or for up to 75 people. The building will also have the ability to change exhibits as quickly as overnight, as opposed to having to close down a section of the History Center for a few weeks. Smoot said that his goal for this new center is for the community to wonder how they got by without this space in a few years.