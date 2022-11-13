 Skip to main content
Chippewa Valley Concert Band performs to honor veterans

Veterans band performance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Veterans Day was Friday, but area organizations are still honoring those who serve. On Sunday, the Chippewa Valley Concert Band held their annual Veterans Day performance.

They played at the Masonic Temple to honor veterans, and the audience heard various compositions such as a "March on the King's Highway" and the "Peer Gynt Suite."

They also paid homage to a former member of the band and veteran, Dick Hazelton, during their performance with a piece entitled "A Trumpeter's Lullaby."

"We honor all the veterans through a performance of music, and as well as a tribute to Abraham Lincoln through various music," said Jesse Farnlof, conductor of the Chippewa Valley Concert Band.

The Chippewa Valley Concert Band consists of 55 members, with a wide range of ability levels from beginner to near professional.

This was the second of their three annual concerts, with their next concert being on December 4, where they will play Christmas tunes.

The band is open to any members of the community. If you're interested, click here.

