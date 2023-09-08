See who won Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars 2023

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - New winners have been crowned after 2023's Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars event.
One lucky team won not only first place but fan-favorite as well. That was Team Heimstead, who blew the judges way with their swing dance to Christina Aguilera's Candyman. This team included Samantha Heimstead, Tyler Hahn and choreographer Brooke Luedtke.
Coming in second was Team Lor, who won points for their Latin Hip Hop freestyle dance. This team included Sheng Elizabeth Lor, Dustin Haugle, and was choreographed by Ashley Kinning.
But only one team could be crowned Grand Champion. Team O'Halloran took the RCU Theater by storm when they donned wedding garb and swung to Meghan Trainor's Dear Future Husband. This team included Thomas O'Halloran, Amber Fox and was choreographed by Miki Hagedorn.
Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars is a fundraiser for the Eau Claire Children's Theater.