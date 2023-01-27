DeLong Middle School mentor and mentee reconnect nearly 20 years later

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We are on the tail-end of National Mentoring Month, a time when the nation celebrates those who set positive examples in our kids' lives.
A perfect example exists right here in the Chippewa Valley.
In the late 90s, DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire launched a mentorship program.
"Barb Bowers reached out to me as the mentor program coordinator at the time," said Teri Piper Thompson, the communications manager for the Eau Claire Area School District. "Then we met with one of our counselors, Lori Koepke, and then Lori sort of turned to me after that meeting and said I have the perfect student for Barb."
That student was a bashful 6th grade boy named Robert Motzer.
"I had some others in between as well, but Robert and I just kept doing it for years," said Bowers.
At first, they would spend time at DeLong, completing assignments and playing games.
"Then we started venturing out to strawberry patches, and he came to our cabin and we rode 4-wheelers," said Bowers.
However, Motzer's graduation came and passed. He joined the service, later finding love and forming a family.
"So life just went on," said Bowers.
Motzer adding, "and we lost contact."
Little did they know a link kept them together all this time.
"I saw some hunting pictures of one of my old bosses, which I didn't know at the time was her son," said Motzer.
So he reached out to his old mentor.
"I get a message from him and I'm just like, first speechless, and then I say to my husband 'Robert just texted me!' I almost fell off my chair. I really truly did," said Bowers.
It really is a small world because Motzer's oldest son and Bower's grandson play each other in basketball.
"So we met up at a basketball game for the first time after almost 20 years," said Bowers.
From there, they picked up where they left off.
"He's doing so good," said Bowers. "He's done so good. It makes me proud. He always was a good kid. I told him he had a big heart."
"I grew up with my mom only, I didn't have a dad in my life," said Motzer. "So having a mentorship program helped me grow as a person. Now in turn, I can return that not only to my kids and be there for my kids, but I can also help out the community."
The perfect example of a mentorship that can make a difference over decades.
"As an adult you don't have to have kids of your own," said Motzer. "If you can carve 30 minutes and hour out of your life in a week, that will make a very big difference in some child's life. There's someone out there that could use your mentorship."
DeLong's mentorship program was paused due to the pandemic, but school staff are hoping to start it back up again soon.