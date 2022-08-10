Devil's Punchbowl in Menomonie reopens with new staircase

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - After months of closure and fundraising, the Devil's Punchbowl in Menomonie is officially back open for visitors.
Following a $75,000 improvement and an announcement on Facebook, people can now walk down a brand new staircase to enjoy the punchbowl and the nature that surrounds it.
The area was previously more rugged and difficult to access. Lindsey Ketchel, executive director of Landmark Conservancy, the group that takes care of the punchbowl, said they built the stairs to be durable to handle a high volume of visitors.
"This has been a very visited site for a very long time, and I find it fascinating that people from all over, away from Wisconsin, know of the Devil's Punchbowl," said Ketchel.
She said they're anticipating a lot of visitors for the rest of the summer. So, if the parking lot is full, the Devil's Punchbowl is at capacity, and to respect the plants and private property in the area.