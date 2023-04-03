DNR, fire officials give tips on how to prevent wildfires this spring

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to the DNR, dangers of wildfires are heating up in Eau Claire County and across northwestern Wisconsin this spring.
Officials say the threat of wildfires is growing rapidly this spring due to windy conditions and dry leftover vegetation from the summer and fall. On top of that, the ice and snowstorm in December left a lot of fallen branches.
This year there have already been 31 reported wildfires in Wisconsin, burning just over 26 acres of land.
The DNR highly advises landowners to consider alternative methods to burning debris this spring. Other suggestions include chipping or composting woody debris and leaving brush piles for wildlife.
Here is what one local fire official had to say.
"If people don't follow the rules or they are not following any safety precautions a fire can get bigger. And sometimes those fires can lead to injuries or death of people and animals. It can also lead to a large loss of property. Homes can burn down along with vehicles," said Allyn Bertrang, deputy chief for the Eau Claire Fire Department.
If necessary, officials recommend burning when the ground is snow-covered. This is a safe method that does not require a permit.
As of right now, fire danger is low across Wisconsin.
For more information on burning permits, fire danger and any questions you may have involving your forest or trees, click here.