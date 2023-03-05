Eau Claire army veteran celebrates 80th birthday on roller skates

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- An Eau Claire man celebrated his 80th birthday this week, by renting out High Rollers arena in Eau Claire and lacing up his skates.
Roy Crowell turned 80 on Monday, Feb. 27, but that didn't stop him from celebrating on his roller skates.
Crowell said he's been skating for 65 years and is still a regular at High Rollers.
"I started skating in high school and I kind of took it up seriously when I joined the army in 1963," Crowell said. "I was at the skating rink four or five nights a week sometimes."
Crowell served in the Army for 22 years, during which he met his wife Joyce who also served. He served five tours in Korea, then went to UW-Eau Claire and graduated in 1989.
Crowell said there's no better way to celebrate his birthday than skating with his family and friends.
"This is really great," he said. "I got a surprise my older daughter was flown in from Tulsa to visit with us, and it's really great to have everybody out here and see everybody having fun."
Crowell also had his 75th birthday party at High Rollers five years ago, and he said he hopes to still be skating in five years to do it again.