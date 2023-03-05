 Skip to main content
...SNOW ACCUMULATES TONIGHT, WITH LIGHTER SNOW BUT CONTINUED
IMPACTS DURING THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

.The bulk of the snow accumulations are expected this evening
into early Monday morning, with mainly lighter accumulations by
daytime Monday. Snowfall rates of 1 inch to 1 1/2 inches per hour
are expected as a band of heavy snow lifts through the region this
evening. The Monday morning commuter period is going to be the
main concern due to wet slushy snow and gusty winds. The wet and
heavy nature of the snow means that even locations that see lower
snow amounts will likely still see travel impacts.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Along and northeast of a line from Milaca in Minnesota
to Eau Claire in Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Eau Claire army veteran celebrates 80th birthday on roller skates

Rory Prowell
Toby Mohr

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- An Eau Claire man celebrated his 80th birthday this week, by renting out High Rollers arena in Eau Claire and lacing up his skates.

Roy Crowell turned 80 on Monday, Feb. 27, but that didn't stop him from celebrating on his roller skates.

Crowell said he's been skating for 65 years and is still a regular at High Rollers.

"I started skating in high school and I kind of took it up seriously when I joined the army in 1963," Crowell said. "I was at the skating rink four or five nights a week sometimes."

Crowell served in the Army for 22 years, during which he met his wife Joyce who also served. He served five tours in Korea, then went to UW-Eau Claire and graduated in 1989.

Crowell said there's no better way to celebrate his birthday than skating with his family and friends.

"This is really great," he said. "I got a surprise my older daughter was flown in from Tulsa to visit with us, and it's really great to have everybody out here and see everybody having fun."

Crowell also had his 75th birthday party at High Rollers five years ago, and he said he hopes to still be skating in five years to do it again.

