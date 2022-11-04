Eau Claire City Clerk: over 8,500 absentee votes collected so far

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Drive-thru early voting for the November Election is officially closed in Eau Claire. If you haven't voted yet, you'll have to wait until Tuesday morning when polls open.
According to City Clerk Nicholas Koerner, the drive-thru site at City Hall saw 530 voters Friday alone, bringing the total to 4,173 in-person votes since the site opened. Add to that mail-in ballots, and so far the city has seen 8,587 early votes.
If you do still have a mail-in ballot to return, election officials recommend you deliver it to your clerk's office, as it may not arrive on time if you mail it.