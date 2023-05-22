Eau Claire City Council study session on ending homelessness

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council brought in outside assistance to speak on behalf of ending homelessness in the city.
Carrie Poser, a member of Wisconsin Balance of State Continuum of Care, a nonprofit, presented information about homelessness in the city at Monday night's council meeting.
According to Poser, 12% of individuals in Eau Claire are below poverty level and 24% are on the verge of becoming homeless.
She believes the council can make an impact on ending homelessness in Eau Claire by increasing funding for affordable housing, and speaking directly to the homeless to fit their specific needs.
"Rather than deciding what is best for them, I think that it is a key part of this process to bring the homeless to the table to have more conversations with those folks. That way we can figure out what barriers they have and how we can help," said Poser.
The council plans to use Poser's presentation to help inform their next steps in combatting homelessness in the community.